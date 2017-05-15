Scene clear after overturned car blocks Hwy. 501 at Robert M. Grissom Pkwy.

THURSDAY AT 6PM – Over $200 million of taxpayer money wasted. “South Carolina is the last state – actually, the only state that doesn’t have this. It’s a problem,” says parent Katie Chantron. A system frustrating parents and short-changing kids.More >>
On Friday, a parent shared on Facebook a SnapChat image that she claimed showed maggots in a school lunch at Hartsville Middle School. On Sunday, the district responded, saying they have pulled the food and begun an internal investigation.More >>
The sounds of revving engines, music and a good time are alive in the Grand Strand as Harley Week, also known as the Spring Rally, kicks off in the Grand Strand. Thousands are in town for the seven day event, their motorcycles showing where money and time is being spent in the many establishments up and down Highway 17.More >>
Rescue crews responded to the scene of a car turned over onto its side at the intersection of Highway 501 and Robert M. Grissom Parkway Monday morning.More >>
An HOA battle is brewing in one Carolina Forest community, with one man who spent several days protesting his HOA on the side of the road. If you've driven down Carolina Forest Blvd in the past few days, you may have seen protesters outside of the Waterbridge community. Residents there say they're being treated unfairly; one man said the HOA is threatening to sue him.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Boothe was best known for portraying villainous characters in "Deadwood," "Tombstone" and for his Emmy-winning role in the TV movie "The Guyana Tragedy" in which he played cult leader Jim Jones.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
The Honest Company has issued a voluntary recall on certain baby wipes due to the possible presence of mold.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced today.More >>
