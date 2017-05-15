Scene clear after overturned car blocks Hwy. 501 at Robert M. Gr - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Scene clear after overturned car blocks Hwy. 501 at Robert M. Grissom Pkwy.

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Overturned car at the intersection. (Source: Jonathan Dick) Overturned car at the intersection. (Source: Jonathan Dick)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Rescue crews responded to the scene of a car turned over onto its side at the intersection of Highway 501 and Robert M. Grissom Parkway Monday morning.

At 6:45 a.m., Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews were at the scene, worked to free a trapped occupant of the overturned vehicle. WMBF News crews on the scene captured the rescue.

The intersection was blocked as crews worked at the scene of the accident. By 7:30 a.m., the scene was cleared.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

    •   
