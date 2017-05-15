Florence One looks to add and renovate all schools in the district

Rescue crews responded to the scene of a car turned over onto its side at the intersection of Highway 501 and Robert M. Grissom Parkway Monday morning.More >>
An HOA battle is brewing in one Carolina Forest community, with one man who spent several days protesting his HOA on the side of the road. If you've driven down Carolina Forest Blvd in the past few days, you may have seen protesters outside of the Waterbridge community. Residents there say they're being treated unfairly; one man said the HOA is threatening to sue him.More >>
One school district in the Pee Dee is looking at a way to either renovate or rebuild every school in the district. Florence School District One is on the tail end of a feasibility study.More >>
The Coastal Carolina University cheerleading coach is speaking out after her name appeared throughout hundreds of documents from the investigation into allegations that cheer team members participated in an escort service, among other claims of misconduct.More >>
On Friday, a parent shared on Facebook a SnapChat image that appeared to show maggots in a school lunch at Hartsville Middle School. On Sunday, the district responded, saying they have pulled the food and began an internal investigation.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
The Honest Company has issued a voluntary recall on certain baby wipes due to the possible presence of mold.More >>
South Carolina State graduate Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA Sunday night in Las Vegas.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced today.More >>
