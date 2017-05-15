CCU cheer coach named in released documents speaks out

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina University cheerleading coach is speaking out after her name appeared throughout hundreds of documents from the investigation into allegations that cheer team members participated in an escort service, among other claims of misconduct.

The cheerleading squad was suspended in March after an anonymous letter alleged members of the team were involved in an escort service, gave alcohol to underage members, and paid others to complete their homework.

On Friday, WMBF news received hundreds of documents from the CCU investigation, as part of the Freedom of Information Act. Those documents show emails from volunteer coach Marla Sage, voicing concerns about the team back in February.

Sage is now speaking out about those emails - and how she reacted when she received that anonymous letter - accusing team members.

“I received the letter that was sent and that was the first time I saw it, but the only thing I deal with is their code of conduct at the school, so basically I turned that over and I didn't have anything to deal with that from that point on."

CCU has not yet commented on the ongoing investigation.

Read more details gleaned from the documents in our story below, including a more complete timeline of the events leading up to and proceeding the anonymous letter sent to the school’s president:

