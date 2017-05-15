District responds to parent's allegations of maggots in school lunch

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – On Friday, a parent shared on Facebook a SnapChat image that she claimed showed maggots in a school lunch at Hartsville Middle School. On Sunday, the district responded, saying they have pulled the food and began an internal investigation.

Kimberly Benton posted to Facebook a photo appearing to show two maggots with the caption “Maggots in our food.” Benton said that her daughter sent her SnapChat video that showed the maggots moving around.

Benton went on to say that the school’s principal “just told them to calm down and everything is fine.”

On Sunday, Audrey Childers with the Darlington County School District released the following statement:

On Friday a parent shared a picture that seems to show a bugs in a Hartsville Middle School lunch. I know many of you have been contacted about it. We take all concerns like this very seriously. As soon as the parent made us aware of the concern on Friday, we pulled the food from the serving line, contacted DHEC, and began our internal investigation. At this point we have found no evidence of a bug infestation (or even a single bug) in the food at Hartsville Middle School; however, we continue to investigate and, as always, we will work with DHEC in their inspections.

Childers added that more information will be released on Monday.

