Police investigate report of shots fired at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a report of shots fired at the Aquarius IV Family Motel, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby.
Police were called to the motel early Monday morning, Lt. Crosby confirmed.
The Aquarius is located at 301 12th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
At this time, there is no other information available on the incident.
WMBF News is working to get more information.
