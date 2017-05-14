Bicyclist struck by car and killed in Georgetown County Sunday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car on Dunbar Road in Georgetown County Sunday at noon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A bicyclist and a Mazda car were traveling east when the car struck the bicyclist, Lance Corporal David Jones said.

The accident remains under investigation by the SCHP..

