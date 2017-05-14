BREAKING: Two injured in jet ski collision on Intracoastal Water - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING: Two injured in jet ski collision on Intracoastal Waterway

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A jet ski accident sent two people to an area hospital, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened on the Intracoastal Waterway right behind the Lauderbay subdivsion on Venice Way around 8:00 p. m Saturday,

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

