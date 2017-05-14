Warrants: DNA, surveillance data link man to Bennettsville woman's murder, daughter's kidnapping

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Arrest warrants for the man accused of murdering a Bennettsville woman and kidnapping her daughter earlier this month state that DNA recovered at the crime scene and in the suspect’s car link him to the crimes. Surveillance data, phone and Facebook records, and witness statements also connected him to the case.

The warrants for Jejauncey Harrington, 32, state that DNA recovered from a cigarette at the scene of the crime matches Harrington’s DNA profile. It also states that DNA recovered in Harrington’s car matches that of missing 8-year-old Iyana Lowery. The warrant suggests that during Harrington’s alleged kidnapping of Iyana, Harrington displayed an instrument or tool used to inflict a cut, slash or wound.

The arrest warrants state that 36-year-old Ella Lowery was stabbed multiple times with a sharp object. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has previously confirmed that Lowery was found stabbed to death at her Bennettsville home on May 5.

The warrants also state that there was a relationship between Harrington and Ella Lowery, proven by phone records, Facebook records, and witness accounts.

DNA evidence and electronic surveillance data led to Harrington’s arrest, according to warrants.

A neighbor told WMBF News reporter Erin Edwards she tipped off police after she saw a suspicious car park on her security camera on May 5th. The neighbor said her camera caught Harrington sitting in his car across from their house Friday night. She said he drove away with no lights on after sitting there for three hours. The neighbor called police Saturday night, and police reviewed the footage.

Harrington was arrested Saturday and charged with murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and kidnapping in connection with Ella Lowery’s death and Iyana Lower’s disappearance.

An unidentified body was found outside McColl, near Bennettsville, Sunday, but authorities have not identified the body or connected it to the case. The body was found in an area off New Bridge Road. An autopsy will be performed Monday, according to a news release from the MCSO.

The case is being investigated by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, the State Lawn Enforcement Division, and the FBI.

