Unidentified body found, investigation into May 5 murder and kidnapping continues

Arrest warrants for the man accused of murdering a Bennettsville woman and kidnapping her daughter earlier this month state that DNA recovered at the crime scene and in the suspect's car link him to the crimes. Electronic surveillance, phone and Facebook records, and witnesses also connected him to the case.
A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced today.
A passenger was killed on Floyd Road in Florence County Saturday afternoon after a truck went off the side of the road and crashed into a ditch, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A traffic stop led to the discovery of over 20 grams of heroin hidden in a panel in a vehicle on Main Street in Lake City early Sunday morning.
An Horry County girl learned the hard way what 9-1-1 is for. According to a post on the Horry County Police Facebook page, a young girl recently dialed 9-1-1 and asked the operator for cheese sticks.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy's 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
A new website is taking off, while simultaneously raising privacy concerns.
