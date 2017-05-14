Police find heroin hidden behind panel after traffic stop in Lake City

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic stop led to the discovery of over 20 grams of heroin hidden in a panel in a vehicle on Main Street in Lake City early Sunday morning.

A Lake City Police Department sergeant stopped the vehicle at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph Cooper. The sergeant found 21.4 grams of heroin hidden in a panel around the steering column of the vehicle.

Javonta Tramez McFadden, from Hemingway, was taken into custody and transported to the Florence County Detention Center, Chief Cooper said. The 24-year-old man is charged with trafficking in heroin, driving under suspension, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to jail records.

