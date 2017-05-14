Police find heroin hidden behind panel after traffic stop in Lak - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Police find heroin hidden behind panel after traffic stop in Lake City

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The heroin found after a traffic stop in Lake City. (Source: Lake City Police) The heroin found after a traffic stop in Lake City. (Source: Lake City Police)
Javonta Tramez McFadden. (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Javonta Tramez McFadden. (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic stop led to the discovery of over 20 grams of heroin hidden in a panel in a vehicle on Main Street in Lake City early Sunday morning.

A Lake City Police Department sergeant stopped the vehicle at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph Cooper. The sergeant found 21.4 grams of heroin hidden in a panel around the steering column of the vehicle.

Javonta Tramez McFadden, from Hemingway, was taken into custody and transported to the Florence County Detention Center, Chief Cooper said. The 24-year-old man is charged with trafficking in heroin, driving under suspension, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to jail records.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly