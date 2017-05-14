Longs man dies in traffic collision in North Myrtle Beach early - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Longs man dies in traffic collision in North Myrtle Beach early Sunday morning

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Longs man died in a traffic collision on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach early Sunday morning.

Don Thompson, Jr., 38, died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries after the collision at 701 Main Street at about 3:45 a.m.

North Myrtle Beach police are investigating.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly