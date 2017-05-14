Driver killed after truck overturns in Darlington Co. ditch early Sunday morning

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A driver was killed after the truck they were driving drove off both sides of the roadway and overturned in a ditch early Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At about 3:30 a.m., a 1994 Ford Ranger truck was driving on Ruby Road, about two miles north of Hartsville, the SCHP reports. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt at the time, went off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, then went back off the roadway on the right side and overturned in a ditch.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.