Passenger dies after truck crashes into ditch in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A passenger was killed on Floyd Road in Florence County Saturday afternoon after a truck went off the side of the road and crashed into a ditch, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At about 5 p.m. on Floyd Road, a 2007 Nissan truck went off the right of the road and into a ditch, the SCHP reports. Both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SCHP.

The collision remains under investigation by SCHP.

