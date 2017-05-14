Mother's Day brunch spots and specials - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Meredith Helline, Reporter
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Here's a list of some places with brunch and brunch specials available for Mother's Day, May 14th.  Reservations are recommended, times vary.  

  • Bistro 90 in Loris, SC will be serving their full menu and Chef Brad’s specials from 12-7 p.m. this Mother's Day. 
  • Carolina Roadhouse Restaurant and Bar will open at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 14. Reservations are recommended.
  • Carrabba's Italian Grill has brunch today.
  • Castano's Italian Steakhouse at Barefoot Landing will be open from 4-9 p.m. They'll offer their full menu and two specials.  Castano's will give each mom a special gift before they leave. Call for reservations.
  • Croissants Bistro and Bakery is having Mother's Day specials and brunch.
  • Dead Dog Saloon has Mother’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The buffet is $21.95/adult and $9.95 for kids 12 and under. It includes coffee, tea or soda.
  • Filet's will be open from 2-8 p.m. on Mother's Day.
  • A local favorite, Gulfstream Cafe, is serving brunch from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The brunch buffet is $19.95/adults and $9.95/kids. Reservations are recommended. Regular dinner menu reservations will be available from 3-9 p.m.
  • Kirk Franklin's Gospel Brunch at House of Blues will feature a Mother's Day brunch and live entertainment by Glory from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $33 for adults and $16.50 for kids ages 4 to 10. Reservations recommended.
  • WaterScapes at Marina Inn at Grande Dunes is hosting a buffet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $38/adult and $14.95/children ages 4 to 12. Call for reservations.
  • New York Prime open for brunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and for dinner from 3-10 p.m. Brunch selections include seafood crepes ($13.95); Crab cake Benedict ($14.95), seafood omelet ($14.95), fresh berries and creme fraiche ($10.95);The regular menu will be available for dinner. Reservations are recommended.
  • The Parson’s Table will be open from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Reservations are recommended.
  • Wicked Tuna will be offering a brunch/lunch buffet from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Four mothers will win a $100 gift card to Wicked Tuna or a spa certificate. The buffet pricing is $27.99 for adults and $10 for kids under 10.
  • Pawleys Plantation will be hosting brunch  11 a.m. until 2 p.m. $12.95 for kids age 8-11, $9.95 for kids 3-7, and free for kids under the age of three. Reservations are strongly recommended. The dress code is Country Club Casual (no jeans or t-shirts).
  • Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse will open at noon on Mother’s Day. 
  • Ruth's Chris Steak House will open early for Mother's Day. 
  • The brunch at Sea Captain's House will feature Lowcountry Eggs Benedict ($13) and Eggs Benedict ($10) plus Bloody Mary or a Screwdriver ($4).
  • The Brentwood is hosting a Mother's Day lobster and champagne dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $28.95/person and $9.95 for kids 10 and under. Mothers can add a four ounce Maine lobster tail and champagne cocktail for $12.95. 
  • The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood on Restaurant Row will open at 2 p.m. this Mother's Day. The restaurant will be hosting a Mother's Day special for $28.99 featuring a full buffet with crab legs. The special will run from 2 - 4 p.m.

