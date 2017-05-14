Escaped inmate captured in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – An inmate that was being transported to a Hartsville hospital escaped from officers while in the hospital parking lot, but was captured in Hartsville, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate was being transported from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, and was captured with assistance from the Hartsville Police Department, the release states.

The State Law Enforcement Division was en route to assist with the investigation.

