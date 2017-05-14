Escaped inmate attempts carjacking in hospital parking lot, later captured

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – An inmate that was being transported to a Hartsville hospital Saturday night escaped from officers while in the hospital parking lot and attempted to carjack someone, but was captured in Hartsville, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate was being transported from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, and escaped from officers at about 10:30 p.m. after being discharged from the hospital, the release states. The inmate then tried to carjack someone in the parking lot. That’s when one officer fired his weapon, but no one was injured.

The inmate then fled on foot into a wooded area, the release states. He was tracked by Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies and Hartsville Police Department officers, and was apprehended at about 11:40 p.m.

One detention officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.