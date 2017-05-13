2 people injured in shooting in Myrtle Beach area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

2 people injured in shooting in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people were injured during a shooting in the Myrtle Beach area, on Old Bryan Road, off 29th Avenue North.

One person was shot in the shoulder and taken to a nearby hospital, according to Sgt. Phillips with Horry County Police. The other sustained injuries during the shooting, but was not shot.

The shooting began with a fight between neighbors, according to Sgt. Phillips.

