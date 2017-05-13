2 people injured in shooting in Myrtle Beach area

Two people were injured during a shooting in the Myrtle Beach area, off 29th Avenue North.More >>
Two people were injured during a shooting in the Myrtle Beach area, off 29th Avenue North.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash that happened earlier this evening.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash that happened earlier this evening in Darlington County.More >>
An Horry County girl learned the hard way what 9-1-1 is for. According to a post on the Horry County Police Facebook page, a young girl recently dialed 9-1-1 and asked the operator for cheese sticks.More >>
An Horry County girl learned the hard way what 9-1-1 is for. According to a post on the Horry County Police Facebook page, a young girl recently dialed 9-1-1 and asked the operator for cheese sticks.More >>
During the next four months only umbrellas and small baby tents will be allowed on the beach in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
During the next four months only umbrellas and small baby tents will be allowed on the beach in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5th death of Ella Lower and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s office.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5th death of Ella Lower and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s office.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Kwani Taylor gladly played along as she was approached by a young girl wanting a hug.More >>
Kwani Taylor gladly played along as she was approached by a young girl wanting a hug.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>