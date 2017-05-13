Motorcycle driver killed in collision with truck in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A motorcycle driver was killed in a collision with a turning truck on Secondary Highway 41 in Darlington County Saturday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2002 Chevrolet Impala was turning off of Secondary Highway 41 onto a private driveway when a 2000 Suzuki motorcycle traveling the other direction struck the front passenger’s side of the truck, the SCHP reports. The motorcycle driver was ejected during the collision and pronounced deceased on scene.

The collision remains under investigation by the SCHP.