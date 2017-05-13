BREAKING: SCHP investigating fatal crash in Darlington County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING: SCHP investigating fatal crash in Darlington County

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash Saturday evening.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol message board, the crash happened on 529 Dovesville Hwy at the intersection of Ambergate Dr and Squirt Dr. around 7:41.
There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

