BREAKING: SCHP investigating fatal crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash Saturday evening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol message board, the crash happened on 529 Dovesville Hwy at the intersection of Ambergate Dr and Squirt Dr. around 7:41.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

Stay with WMBF News as we work to learn more.