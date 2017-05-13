Young girl calls 911 for cheese sticks; officer responds with a 'hot-n-ready' lesson

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County girl learned the hard way what 9-1-1 is for.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Facebook page, a young girl recently dialed 9-1-1 and asked the operator for cheese sticks.

Clearly she thought her desire for cheese sticks was an emergency.

A short time later an Horry County Police officer arrived at the girl's home to explain you don't call 9-1-1 unless you have a serious emergency.

As Officer Pennington explained, 9-1-1 is not for ordering cheese pizzas; someone else could have been in an emergency and needed help.

The girl’s grandmother even went so far as to tell her granddaughter that she would have to go to jail for falsely calling the police.

Now for some of us, the threat of going to jail is quite upsetting, and for our little cheese stick fanatic, being put in the back of Officer Pennington’s squad car was enough to bring her to tears.

To the little girl’s surprise, there was a freshly-made cheese pizza from Little Caesars waiting for her in the car, and Officer Pennington explained Horry County Police is here to serve, just perhaps not cheese sticks or cheese pizzas.

But just look at that smile, well done!

