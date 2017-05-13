BREAKING: Arrest made in murder of Bennettsville mother, 8-year-old daughter still missing

An Horry County girl learned the hard way what 9-1-1 is for. According to a post on the Horry County Police Facebook page, a young girl recently dialed 9-1-1 and asked the operator for cheese sticks.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5th death of Ella Lower and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's office.
After allowing a run in the seventh, Coastal Carolina scored two in the eighth and two in the ninth to claim a 4-1 win at UTA Saturday afternoon to clinch the series win over the Sun Belt West Division leader.
Clerk says she was handed a note that stated she would be hurt if she didn't cooperate.
During the next four months only umbrellas and small baby tents will be allowed on the beach in North Myrtle Beach.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
