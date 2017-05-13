Robber threatened to hurt store clerk if she didn't cooperate

Georgetown County, SC (WMBF) – A convenience store in Georgetown County was robbed Saturday morning according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to Carvers Bay Convenience store, located on Choppee Road, for an armed robbery.

A store clerk was approached by an unknown man, while she was making her way to the store to open it for business, according to information provided by the Sheriff's Office.

The clerk told deputies the man grabbed her arm and gave her note that stated she would be hurt if she didn't cooperate.

Believing he had a gun, the woman told deputies, she followed his instructions and went inside the store to give him money.

The robber fled, with an undisclosed amount of cash, on foot according to deputies.

