Beach tent season coming to an end

North Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) – Beach tent season is coming to an end in North Myrtle Beach.

The City of North Myrtle Beach wants to remind you that Sunday is the last day tents will be allowed on the beach in North Myrtle Beach until September 15th.

During the next four months only umbrellas and small baby tents will be allowed on the beach in North Myrtle Beach.

Shading devices that are banned include tents, tarps, cabanas, pavilions, sports-brellas, devices similar to sports-brellas, or any material mounted on supports.

Only tents no larger than 3 feet high by 3 feet wide by 3 feet deep or smaller may be used year-round to shade babies 18 months old or younger.

Umbrellas must not be taller than 7 feet 6 inches and 9 feet in diameter or less.

These devices are only allowed on the beach between 8 A.M. and 7 P.M.

The City of Myrtle Beach restricts the use of beach tents and umbrellas between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day.

