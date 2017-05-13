Woman's home destroyed by fire

Loris, SC (WMBF) – A fire destroyed a Loris woman’s home Saturday morning.

The fire, according to Loris Fire Chief Jerry Hardee, was in a mobile home on Bennett Loop Road, near Airport Road, in a community known as “Bennett Town.”

Chief Hardee says the fire appears to have started as the woman was cooking in the kitchen of the small mobile home around 7 A.M.

The woman was able to escape the quickly spreading fire safely according to the chief.

When firefighters arrived more than half of the home was engulfed in flames and threatening a neighboring mobile home where some of the victim’s family lives.

Chief Hardee says firefighters were able to protect that home and no one was injured.

Horry County Fire Rescue also assisted in putting out the fire.

HCFR, Automatic Aide to Loris FD, Bennett Loop off Hwy 701 N. Reported Working Fire. — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) May 13, 2017

