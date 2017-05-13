Two people arrested for kidnapping store clerk

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning. (Source: HCPD)

This Surfside Beach convenience store was the scene of a kidnapping early Sunday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police believe they have the two people responsible for kidnapping a woman from a convenience store.

Detectives have arrested 18 year-old Nazjier Ferrell of New Castle, Delaware and 18 year-old Destiny Kristyle Simmons of Surfside Beach.

A spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department says both suspects were located in New Castle, Delaware.

According to Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Krystal Dotson, officers responded to the Scotchman at 1272 Dick Pond Road in the Surfside Beach area around 4:30 a.m.

A masked gunman took the 28 year-old store clerk by force, did not take any money or items from the store, and the two left in her car, a silver 2002 Mercury Sable. Authorities located the woman around 7:30 a.m.

The clerk, who has asked to remain anonymous, recalled exclusively to WMBF News her hours long ordeal and her escape in Columbus County, North Carolina.

"I wasn’t leaving my kid. I was not letting my child grow up without a mom," the clerk said. "I absolutely refused to do that to her. That was my driving force through that entire thing was her,"

Ferrell and Kristyle are awaiting extradition to Horry County where they will be charged with Kidnapping, Grand Larceny and weapons charges according to Horry County Police.

