Horry County crews battling house fire in Goretown area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Goretown area.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, which was published just after 8 p.m. Friday, HCFR, Loris Fire and Tabor City Fire are battling the fire at 4791 Fries Bay Road.

There is no information at this time as to whether or not anyway was inside the home at the time the fire started.

