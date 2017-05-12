Horry County crews battling house fire in Goretown area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Goretown area.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, which was published just after 8 p.m. Friday, HCFR, Loris Fire and Tabor City Fire are battling the fire at 4791 Fries Bay Road.

There is no information at this time as to whether or not anyway was inside the home at the time the fire started.

HCFR Loris Fire and Tabor City Fire operating at a working house at 4791 FRIES BAY RD, in the Goretown Area. — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) May 13, 2017

