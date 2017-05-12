Drone used to help find missing 11-year-old Seaside Elementary student

A drone was used to help find a missing Horry County student. (Source: Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Rescue)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A boy who went missing from Seaside Elementary School on Friday was later found safe along Glenns Bay Road.

Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Rescue Capt. Jerry Howerton said the call came in around 1 p.m. Friday. The 11-year-old went missing in the woods behind the school.

Police, fire and school personnel were searching the woods for the child, according to Howerton. A drone was also used in the search.

Horry County police officers later found the student along Glenns Bay Road.

Teal Britton, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, said she could not elaborate on what happened because it would violate student confidentiality.

