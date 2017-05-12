Reward offered for arrest of those who broke into Marion Sanitation Department

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION, SC (WMBF) – A $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who stole equipment from the Marion Sanitation Department.

Alan Ammons, city administrator, said the break-in happened on May 2. Approximately $8,000 worth of equipment, such as chainsaws and weed eaters, were stolen, he added.

This week, the Marion City Council approved the offering of the $500 reward, according to Ammons.

Anyone with any information should contact the Marion Police Department.

