New meal prep business opens in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental gave approval this week for a new meal prep business to open its doors in Conway.

The business is 212 Meal Prep, where employees prepare chef-inspired, trainer-approved meals for the customer. They cook it, the customer picks it up, reheats it and enjoys.

Chef Jeffrey Jensen said they have partnered with ISI Training to offer five meal pick-up locations throughout the Grand Strand.

All of the meals are under 500 calories, have a balance of nutrients and are designed for a healthy lifestyle.

"So this week on our menu, we actually have Mongolian beef, we've got a healthy twist on chicken bog," Jensen said. "Being in the south and Horry County, we know people like chicken bog, so we have a healthy version of chicken bog. We've got a slow-roasted pork tenderloin. We take really good recipes and really good food items that people love and we figure out a way to make them healthy."

Jensen said the name 212 Meal Prep comes from 212 degrees Fahrenheit, when boiling water changes to steam. He added they embody change and their goal is to change as many lives as possible, whether it's through nutrition, encouragement or community outreach.

