Restaurant Scorecard: See the scores before making Mother’s Day dinner plans

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - If you’ve got plans to take mom out for dinner on Mother's Day, check out what health inspectors found when they paid dozens of restaurants in the Grand Strand a visit.

Sugami, located on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, earned an overall score of 92. The inspector said the facility did not have a reminder for customers that foods are served raw at the restaurant. However, it was noted in the report that there was a consumer health advisory at the bottom of the menu.

According to the report, the restaurant lost another point when the inspector observed wet wiping cloths that were stored on the prep tables near the cook line and not in a sanitizer bucket. The inspector said cutting boards were in poor condition, with excessive grooves and cuts on it which create an unclean and non-smooth surface. Lastly, the report stated some walls need repair around the dishwasher area, as caulk was peeling off in large pieces.

At Chili’s Bar and Grill, located on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, the health inspector said there was build-up inside the ice machine, which led to three points being deducted. The report also stated the restaurant lost points after the inspector found grilled steak, chicken and hamburger not being refrigerated at the proper temperature. The inspector said the kitchen had broken tiles and missing grout, and the cutting boards had excessive grooves in them.

Chili's earned an overall score of 91.

At Bourbon Street Bar and Grill, also located on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, the inspector noted there was no employee health policy available and no certified food protection manager. Points were also taken away after the inspector saw that there was not a temperature measuring device in the reach-in cooler, nor in the glass-front refrigerator. Bulk food storage on the cook line was not labeled with common name, and the cutting boards were in poor condition. The restaurant earned a score of 90.

Several restaurants earned an overall score of 99 or 100.

Buoys Creekside Bar and Grill on Fifth Avenue South in Myrtle Beach earned an overall score of 99.

Blue Jacket Grille on Eighth Avenue in Aynor earned an overall score of 100.

Melt on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach earned an overall score of 100.

Pink Pineapple Bake Shop in Surfside Beach earned an overall score of 99.

