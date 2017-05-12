Myrtle Beach police search for man accused of leaving a dog in a storage unit

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are searching for a man accused of leaving a dog inside a storage unit that was full of feces and dirt.

According to a post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, Paul Anthony Hause Sr., 52, is wanted for mistreatment of animals.

The incident report states that police were sent to a storage unit at 1375 Enterprise Road on April 27 in reference to a dog that was left inside.

According to the owner, he was in the process of evicting the unit and was told by a court order to check what was inside.

The owner was told by another person before he went to the unit that there was a bad smell coming from it and a dog had been seen being taken inside a few days prior, the report stated.

At that point, the owner knocked on the unit and heard the animal start to bark, according to the report. After smelling the odor and hearing the barking, he called police.

When police arrived, the owner broke the lock and the door was opened. They reportedly saw a medium-sized white and black dog sitting on a pile of cords.

“The floor was covered with feces and dirt,” the report stated. “The dog was covered in filth and bugs. Even though there was food, it looked old.”

When police got the dog outside, the animal was having trouble walking.

Law enforcement took the dog to the animal shelter for treatment, according to the report.

