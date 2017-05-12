Police investigating after body found in Hartsville area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police investigating after body found in Hartsville area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement are investigating after a body was found near Hartsville, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

No other details about the situation were available. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division are investigating, along with the coroner’s office.

