FIRST ALERT: Saturday rain, Sunday shine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Showers and storms to start the weekend will give way to sunshine for the finish.

Tonight will see mostly cloudy skies and a risk of a few passing showers especially across the Pee Dee. Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 60s.

A cold front will slowly drop through the region through the day on Saturday. As it does so, periods of scattered showers and a few storms will be likely from time to time. While a shower will be possible at anytime, the best risk will arrive from the late morning hours and linger into the early evening. No severe weather is expected. With mostly cloudy skies, and high rain chances, temperatures will cool into the upper 70s.

The cold front pushes well off shore tomorrow night ushering in much drier weather for Sunday. Sunny skies and low humidity will make for a pleasant Mother's Day with afternoon temperatures in the 70s to near 80.

Next week continues to stay dry with a gradual warm up back into the middle 80s by midweek.