Darlington County investigators charge man with stealing $1,500 in power tools

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Approximately $1,500 in power tools stolen from a Hartsville building were recovered. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Approximately $1,500 in power tools were recovered and one man was taken into custody Friday following a theft from a Hartsville building.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Curtis Joyner, 30, of Bethune, will be charged with third-degree burglary. He is currently being held in the Lancaster County Detention Center on unrelated charges. Upon his release, he will be transported to Darlington County.

Investigators allege that Joyner stole the power tools from a building on Stuckey Bottom Road in Hartsville. He later admitted to taking and pawning the items, according to the release.

