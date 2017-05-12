Darlington County investigators charge man with stealing $1,500 in power tools

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Approximately $1,500 in power tools were recovered and one man was taken into custody Friday following a theft from a Hartsville building.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Curtis Joyner, 30, of Bethune, will be charged with third-degree burglary. He is currently being held in the Lancaster County Detention Center on unrelated charges. Upon his release, he will be transported to Darlington County.

Investigators allege that Joyner stole the power tools from a building on Stuckey Bottom Road in Hartsville. He later admitted to taking and pawning the items, according to the release.

