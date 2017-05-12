Bond set for suspect accused of sexually assaulting two 4-year-olds

Over six weeks after breaking the news that the Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team was suspended over allegations of misconduct, the school has provided hundreds of pages of emails and documents that provide new details on this situation.More >>
Over six weeks after breaking the news that the Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team was suspended over allegations of misconduct, the school has provided hundreds of pages of emails and documents that provide new details on this situation.More >>
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since the May 5 stabbing death of her mother in Bennettsville.More >>
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since the May 5 stabbing death of her mother in Bennettsville.More >>
Approximately $1,500 in power tools were recovered and one man was taken into custody Friday following a theft from a Hartsville building.More >>
Approximately $1,500 in power tools were recovered and one man was taken into custody Friday following a theft from a Hartsville building.More >>
Bond has been set for one of the four suspects arrested last March after two 4-year-old children told police they were sexually assaulted at multiple Horry County locations, including a former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club.More >>
Bond has been set for one of the four suspects arrested last March after two 4-year-old children told police they were sexually assaulted at multiple Horry County locations, including a former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club.More >>
Due to a high chance of rain on Saturday, the Mayfest on Main festival has been moved from North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street to the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center. The vendors and community stage events that are normally part of the festival have been canceled, but the concert will still be held, according to a news release from North Myrtle Beach.More >>
Due to a high chance of rain on Saturday, the Mayfest on Main festival has been moved from North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street to the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center. The vendors and community stage events that are normally part of the festival have been canceled, but the concert will still be held, according to a news release from North Myrtle Beach.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Members of the 1st Battalion, 185th Aviation Regiment (1-185th AR), headquartered in Tupelo, will travel to Fort Hood, Texas, on May 14 for
eventual service in Kosovo.
Members of the 1st Battalion, 185th Aviation Regiment (1-185th AR), headquartered in Tupelo, will travel to Fort Hood, Texas, on May 14 for
eventual service in Kosovo.
In the wake of the strong storms that blew through Deep East Texas Thursday night, a National Weather Service crew is surveying weather-related damage in the Garrison area.More >>
In the wake of the strong storms that blew through Deep East Texas Thursday night, a National Weather Service crew is surveying weather-related damage in the Garrison area.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>