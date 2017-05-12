Bond set for suspect accused of sexually assaulting two 4-year-olds

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Bond has been set for one of the four suspects arrested last March after two 4-year-old children told police they were sexually assaulted at multiple Horry County locations, including a former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club.

According to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Officer, Panteleimon Nicolas Spirakis, 56, appeared before Circuit Court Judge Larry Hyman Friday morning on a motion filed by the defendant’s attorney to set bond.

Hyman set a $150,000 secured bond for Spirakis, with GPS monitoring and intensive supervision through probation, according to the solicitor’s office.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Spirakis was still in jail as of 3 p.m. Friday.

Spirakis is charged with two counts each of sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance.

Lindsey Honeycutt, Ambrose Heavener and Anthony Strickland were also charged in connection with the case that put Spirakis in jail.

Arrest warrants allege that all four suspects engaged in sex acts - including intercourse - with the two victims between December 2014 and April 2015.

According to the solicitor’s office, Honeycutt had also filed a bond reduction motion, which was denied on Friday.

Heavener remains in jail, while Strickland is out on home detention, according to online jail records.

