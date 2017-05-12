Law enforcement offering $10K reward for recovery of missing 8-year-old Bennettsville girl

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since the May 5 stabbing death of her mother in Bennettsville, according to a press release.

“Someone knows where Iyana may be,” said Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon. “Her family is grieving the death of her mother and is anxious for Iyana to be home with them.”

News of the reward came hours after it was announced that charges had been dropped against the Bennettsville man charged with murder for the stabbing death of Iyana Lowery's mother.

All charges against 36-year-old Dwayne Jermaine Bright were dropped Friday, according to a news release sent by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on behalf of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

“Information developed in the ongoing investigation led to the decision to release Mr. Bright from custody,” Lemon said. “As our work in this case is ongoing and very active, it would be inappropriate to discuss specific details at this time. We are still focusing on finding Iyana Lowery. Anyone with any knowledge of what has happened to this missing little girl should let us know.”

Ella Shantrica Lowery was found dead in her home on Craig Circle last Friday, according to Lemon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Iyana Lowery is asked to call the MCSO at 843-479-5605 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

