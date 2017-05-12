Charges dropped against man accused of murdering mother of missi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Charges dropped against man accused of murdering mother of missing 8-year-old girl

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Dwayne Bright (Source: MCSO) Dwayne Bright (Source: MCSO)
Ella Lowery (Source: MCSO) Ella Lowery (Source: MCSO)
Iyana Lowery (Source: Family of Iyana Lowery) Iyana Lowery (Source: Family of Iyana Lowery)

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Charges have been dropped against the Bennettsville man charged with murder for the stabbing death of the mother of the eight-year-old girl who remains missing since last Friday.

All charges against 36-year-old Dwayne Jermaine Bright were dropped Friday, according to a news release sent by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on behalf of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

“Information developed in the ongoing investigation led to the decision to release Mr. Bright from custody,” Sheriff Lemon said. “As our work in this case is ongoing and very active, it would be inappropriate to discuss specific details at this time. We are still focusing on finding Iyana Lowery. Anyone with any knowledge of what has happened to this missing little girl should let us know.”

Ella Shantrica Lowery was found dead in her home on Craig Circle Friday, according to Sheriff Lemon with the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. Lowery's eight-year-old daughter, Iyana Lowery, is still missing and officers are actively seeking any information or tips.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Iyana Lowery is asked to call the MCSO at 843-479-5605 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.



