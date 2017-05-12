Charges dropped against man accused of murdering mother of missing 8-year-old girl

Charges have been dropped against the Bennettsville man charged with murder for the stabbing death of the mother of the eight-year-old girl who remains missing since last Friday. All charges against 36-year-old Dwayne Jermaine Bright were dropped Friday, according to a news release sent by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on behalf of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Due to a high chance of rain on Saturday, the Mayfest on Main festival has been moved from North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street to the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center. The vendors and community stage events that are normally part of the festival have been canceled, but the concert will still be held, according to a news release from North Myrtle Beach.More >>
Two women reported that their vehicles were broken into and their purses were stolen while they were at Planet Fitness on Seaboard Street Thursday afternoon.More >>
Two people safely escaped from a house fire in Little River early Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue received the call at about 2:30 a.m. and arrived to find the home 50 percent involved on fire, according to Battalion Chief Thomas Loeper. Most of the damage was to the rear of the home, and no other property was affected.More >>
For the former Chanticleer, Campbell had an amazing time representing the red, white, and blue.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
For each Coca-Cola bottle he has collected, Kirkpatrick - or "Mr K" as he is known - can tell a story. he's been with the company since the Great Depression.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
A high school senior allegedly “catfished” more than 130 male students to receive explicit photos, videos.More >>
A fire hazard has prompted the recall of certain Carrier brand and Bryant brand heat pumps used for heating and cooling homes.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish on Thursday has been booked on multiple counts of attempted murder.More >>
