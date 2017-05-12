Mayfest on Main festival moved indoors due to rain chances

Photo from a previous Mayfest on Main event. (Source: North Myrtle Beach on Facebook)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Due to a high chance of rain on Saturday, the Mayfest on Main festival has been moved from North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street to the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center.

The vendors and community stage events that are normally part of the festival have been canceled, but the concert will still be held, according to a news release from North Myrtle Beach.

The concert is free and open to the public, and doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The entertainment lineup is as follows, according to the release:

-- 12:00 PM: Opening Ceremonies

-- 12:30 PM: Russell Thompkins & The New Stylistics

-- 2:00 PM: Blue Monday

-- 4:00 PM: Great White

Concessions will be provided, and no outside food, beverages, or coolers are allowed. Officials recommend that attendees being a seat cushion.

The J. Bryan Floyd Community Center is located at 1030 Possum Trot Road.

