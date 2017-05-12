Mold. The very thought of the word can make homeowners cringe. And finding it in your home could mean costly treatments and the release of allergens and irritants that will affect your family’s health.

So what can you do, as a homeowner, to prevent mold from taking root in your home? The key to preventing mold is simple, moisture control.

The first step to preventing mold in your home is to identify any problem areas in your home and correct them.

Once those areas have been identified, make sure to dry any wet areas immediately. Mold needs moisture to grow. Simple things you can do around your home to combat moisture include:

Drying floors and walls after a shower

Do not leave wet clothes in the washing machine

Do not leave wet items lying around the house

Keep your A/C running in the hot months to control humidity in the home

Never turn off your unit for long periods of time

Another simple fix to help combat moisture in your home is to provide proper ventilation within rooms that see a lot of moisture, including your bathroom, kitchen, laundry room, and any other high-moisture area. You should also make sure any appliances that produce moisture, including dryers and stoves, are vented to the outside. This will also help to improve air flow within your home. To further increase air circulation in your home, you can open doors between rooms, move furniture away from walls and open doors to closets that may be colder than the rooms they are in. On comfortable days, you can also open your windows and let fresh air in to reduce moisture in the home.

For the exterior of your home, you can help protect your home from mold by helping to direct water away from it. If the ground around your home is not sloped away from the foundation, water could seep into your crawlspace or basement. Also, make sure to clean and make any repairs needed to your roof’s gutters.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to mold prevention. If you have any water plumbing or water restoration needs, contact Vines Plumbing & Water Restoration.

