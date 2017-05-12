2 women report their vehicles were broken into at gym parking lot

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two women reported that their vehicles were broken into and their purses were stolen while they were at Planet Fitness on Seaboard Street Thursday afternoon.

Myrtle Beach Police responded to the Planet Fitness at about 1:24 p.m., where one victim told them she parked her vehicle in the gym’s parking lot at about 12:20 p.m., and when she returned at about 1:20 p.m., she noticed her front passenger window had been smashed out, a police report states. She told police her purse, which she had left on the floor of the vehicle, had been stolen.

The other victim said she arrived at Planet Fitness at about 3:20 p.m., and while she was sitting in her car, she noticed a tan SUV pull beside her, according to another police report. A man got out and pulled the car’s door handles. She went into the gym at about 3:30 p.m., and when her boyfriend showed up 15 minutes later, he noticed her back passenger-side window had been broken.

The woman told police her purse, which was sitting in the back seat of her car, had been stolen.

Police reviewed security footage and saw an older model tan Kia Sportage that was circling the parking lot during the time frame of both incidents. They were unable to make out the vehicle’s license plate.

During a rash of vehicle break-ins last July, MBPD posted the following tips to their Facebook page:

