WATCH LIVE: NASA astronauts perform 200th spacewalk at ISS

Two people safely escaped from a house fire in Little River early Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue received the call at about 2:30 a.m. and arrived to find the home 50 percent involved on fire, according to Battalion Chief Thomas Loeper. Most of the damage was to the rear of the home, and no other property was affected.More >>
For the former Chanticleer, Campbell had an amazing time representing the red, white, and blue.More >>
Thursday marked the seventh day since 8-year-old Iyana Lowery went missing from her Bennettsville home, the same one where police found her mother dead.More >>
Horry County Council has already passed the first reading of a new ordinance that would more strictly enforce sand dune protection on area beaches.More >>
More than 1,700 people work at Grand Strand Medical Center and the hospital is hoping to add to that number, according to CEO Mark Sims.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The baby was born inside a moving car during rush hour traffic.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
Devastating tsunamis have struck around the world, leaving those along the Grand Strand to wonder if the area is at risk, too.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
