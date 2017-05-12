WATCH LIVE: NASA astronauts perform 200th spacewalk at ISS

(WMBF/NBC NEWS) - A landmark spacewalk for NASA is underway Friday morning.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live

Astronauts Peggy Whitson and Flight Engineer Jack Fischer will take part in the 200th spacewalk at the International Space Station. The mission is expected to take about six and a half hours.

To tell the two astronauts apart in their bulky spacewalk suits, Whitson is wearing a suit with red stripes, while Jack Fischer's has white stripes.

Once outside, the team will work to replace a box that supplies electriciy and data connections for experiments. They will also replace hardware outside ISS.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.