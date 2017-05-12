Woman, daughter escape from house fire in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – A woman and her daughter safely escaped from a house fire in Little River early Friday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue received the call at about 2:30 a.m. and arrived to find the home 50 percent involved on fire, according to Battalion Chief Thomas Loeper. Most of the damage was to the rear of the home, and no other property was affected.

A woman living in the home said she went to the bathroom and heard a loud noise. She then saw a big fire on the back porch from the kitchen, started throwing water on it and called 911. The woman and her daughter were able to get out of the house safely and with no injuries.

The woman said the entire house was on fire, and fell in on the back side.

Someone from the American Red Cross called the woman and said they were coming out to offer help.

About a dozen firefighters from Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire and Calabash Fire were still on scene as of 4:30 a.m., as well as an investigator. The firefighters were working to make sure the fire does not pop back up.

