Woman, daughter escape from house fire in Little River

Two people safely escaped from a house fire in Little River early Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue received the call at about 2:30 a.m. and arrived to find the home 50 percent involved on fire, according to Battalion Chief Thomas Loeper. Most of the damage was to the rear of the home, and no other property was affected.More >>
Two people safely escaped from a house fire in Little River early Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue received the call at about 2:30 a.m. and arrived to find the home 50 percent involved on fire, according to Battalion Chief Thomas Loeper. Most of the damage was to the rear of the home, and no other property was affected.More >>
For the former Chanticleer, Campbell had an amazing time representing the red, white, and blue.More >>
For the former Chanticleer, Campbell had an amazing time representing the red, white, and blue.More >>
Thursday marked the seventh day since 8-year-old Iyana Lowery went missing from her Bennettsville home, the same one where police found her mother dead.More >>
Thursday marked the seventh day since 8-year-old Iyana Lowery went missing from her Bennettsville home, the same one where police found her mother dead.More >>
Horry County Council has already passed the first reading of a new ordinance that would more strictly enforce sand dune protection on area beaches.More >>
Horry County Council has already passed the first reading of a new ordinance that would more strictly enforce sand dune protection on area beaches.More >>
More than 1,700 people work at Grand Strand Medical Center and the hospital is hoping to add to that number, according to CEO Mark Sims.More >>
More than 1,700 people work at Grand Strand Medical Center and the hospital is hoping to add to that number, according to CEO Mark Sims.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>