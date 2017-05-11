Amber Campbell done with Olympic competition?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Amber Campbell's time as an Olympic athlete may be coming to an end.



"It's a ninety nine point nine seven percent distinct possibility," said Campbell.



For the former Chanticleer, Campbell had an amazing time representing the red, white, and blue.



"It's just about being able to go out there and do what you love to do and know that so many people back home are rooting for you. And proud of my accomplishments, it's an amazing feeling," Campbell said.



Amber participated in three Olympic games, in three extremely different parts of the globe



"China is literally a whole different world, It's so vastly different in culture and structure. London actually felt a little bit like New York kinda in a different way. And Rio was probably my favorite but just because I did the best that I have (done)," Amber said.



While unfortunately Campbell didn't medal. She'll have life long memories that go far beyond the podium.



"I've had a career that I never even dreamed about. It's been beyond anything I can even imagine. So the take away is going to be a network of people all over the world that I know I can call, reach out to if I ever need anything. And friendships that will span a lifetime," said Campbell.



