Amber Campbell done with Olympic competition?

For the former Chanticleer, Campbell had an amazing time representing the red, white, and blue.More >>
For the former Chanticleer, Campbell had an amazing time representing the red, white, and blue.More >>
Thursday marked the seventh day since 8-year-old Iyana Lowery went missing from her Bennettsville home, the same one where police found her mother dead.More >>
Thursday marked the seventh day since 8-year-old Iyana Lowery went missing from her Bennettsville home, the same one where police found her mother dead.More >>
Horry County Council has already passed the first reading of a new ordinance that would more strictly enforce sand dune protection on area beaches.More >>
Horry County Council has already passed the first reading of a new ordinance that would more strictly enforce sand dune protection on area beaches.More >>
More than 1,700 people work at Grand Strand Medical Center and the hospital is hoping to add to that number, according to CEO Mark Sims.More >>
More than 1,700 people work at Grand Strand Medical Center and the hospital is hoping to add to that number, according to CEO Mark Sims.More >>
Drivers on Ocean Boulevard may have noticed the signs enforcing the loud noise ordinance, but many who have seen them want to know the reason for them and who they apply to.More >>
Drivers on Ocean Boulevard may have noticed the signs enforcing the loud noise ordinance, but many who have seen them want to know the reason for them and who they apply to.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>