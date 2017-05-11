Community comes together to support family of missing 8-year-old Bennettsville girl

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Thursday marked the seventh day since 8-year-old Iyana Lowery went missing from her Bennettsville home, the same one where police found her mother dead.

Now, community members are helping to spread the word about her disappearance.

"I hope they find my granddaughter so I can get some closure and I hope she's alive," said grandmother Dolores Lowery. “I know she's alive."

The last time Iyana Lowery’s family saw her was the night of May 4. The next day would change their lives forever.

Ella Lowery’s body was found inside her home, while Iyana Lowery went missing.

However, her 10-year-old brother was still at the house.

"I hope they find my sister because I just miss her so much," said Tyreon Lowery.

The FBI has told family and friends not to search for the 8-year-old. So, the community has stepped in to help in other ways.

Garnett Goins lives just a few miles outside of Bennettsville. Still, when she heard Iyana Lowery's story, she wanted to step in to help. So, she made decals with the words “Marlboro Strong” on them.

"I do hope it creates awareness,” Goins said. “A lot of people are praying for this child to come home safely."

Garnett said she started advertising the decals on social media on Tuesday. There have so more been more than 100 orders for the $5 decals. All the proceeds will go to the Lowery family.

For Dolores Lowery, the community's support helps give her hope.

"See the love. The love is just pouring, and these are people that I probably don't even know," she said.

Dolores Lowery said the support doesn't take the pain away, but it helps knowing her community has her back.

"Not a day goes by I don't think about my grandbaby,” she said. “I can't begin to think about losing my only child and losing my granddaughter. That's not possible."

The Marlboro Strong decals will be sold in the parking lot of the Sub Depot in Bennettsville on Friday afternoon.

