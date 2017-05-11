NTSB will now investigate cause of plane crash in ocean near Myrtle Beach State Park

Drivers on Ocean Boulevard may have noticed the signs enforcing the loud noise ordinance, but many who have seen them want to know the reason for them and who they apply to.More >>
Reversing an earlier decision, the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating what led to a small plane crashing into the ocean near Myrtle Beach State Park earlier this week.More >>
A WMBF News investigation into voting records on the bill that raises the gas tax found Sen. Greg Hembree of Horry County was the only lawmaker who represents Horry, Marion, Florence, Darlington, Dillon or Marlboro Counties who ever voted against the plan.More >>
Devastating tsunamis have struck around the world, leaving those along the Grand Strand to wonder if the area is at risk, too.More >>
Investigators are looking for the two suspects who vandalized and broke into a payment kiosk at Pee Dee Electric Co-op.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>
Sources confirm that 28-year-old Juan Vazquez, a teacher at South Mecklenburg High School, was arrested on the student sex allegations Wednesday.More >>
A Louisiana State Police trooper, a Marksville police officer, and a Simmesport police officer were injured during a shooting in Avoyelles Parish Thursday afternoon, says a spokesperson with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
