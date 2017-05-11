NEW DETAILS: NTSB investigates cause of plane crash in ocean near Myrtle Beach State Park

The driver of a moped involved in a wreck with a car was taken to the hospital Thursday morning.More >>
The driver of a moped involved in a wreck with a car was taken to the hospital Thursday morning.More >>
Two people were injured in a wreck involving a Darlington County school activity bus Thursday morning.More >>
Two people were injured in a wreck involving a Darlington County school activity bus Thursday morning.More >>
The heroin opioid epidemic is reaching our community's children and Horry County Sheriff’s deputies need your help to track down a woman they say is partially responsible.More >>
The heroin opioid epidemic is reaching our community's children and Horry County Sheriff’s deputies need your help to track down a woman they say is partially responsible.More >>
The section of Broadway at the Beach that has been known as “Celebrity Square” for years is now named “The Avenue,” according to a news release from Burroughs and Chapin, the company that owns the popular Myrtle Beach destination.More >>
The section of Broadway at the Beach that has been known as “Celebrity Square” for years is now named “The Avenue,” according to a news release from Burroughs and Chapin, the company that owns the popular Myrtle Beach destination.More >>
Mosquito season is fast approaching, and with the presence of warm weather, South Carolinians are sure to spend more time outdoors.More >>
Mosquito season is fast approaching, and with the presence of warm weather, South Carolinians are sure to spend more time outdoors.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
The family credits the 5-year-old and God for saving their lives after two of them and a friend fell into the lake.More >>
The family credits the 5-year-old and God for saving their lives after two of them and a friend fell into the lake.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.?More >>
A man and woman are both dead after their motorcycle crashed in Southaven on Wednesday night.More >>
A man and woman are both dead after their motorcycle crashed in Southaven on Wednesday night.More >>
Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.More >>
Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.More >>
A Goose Creek man has been charged with attempted murder after intentionally running a woman over in a parking lot, authorities say.More >>
A Goose Creek man has been charged with attempted murder after intentionally running a woman over in a parking lot, authorities say.More >>
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >>
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >>