'Loud noise' signs reminder for drivers to obey the law

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Drivers on Ocean Boulevard may have noticed the signs enforcing the loud noise ordinance, but many who have seen them want to know the reason for them and who they apply to.

The electronic signs are located on both the north and south ends of Ocean Boulevard, and they are getting attention from many who spot them.

"I came down Monday, and it was there Monday, and it's been up all week," said Lisa Tenche, visiting with her family from South Carolina

"I rode by that sign about 12 times and I just don't like it," explained Robert Grooms, who is visiting Myrtle Beach from Charleston.

The signs read, "If I can hear it, it's too loud, fine $101." Some visitors said they are confused about the message.

"If I can hear you, it's too loud. If who can hear you? Who? The sign?" said Tom Rowsey "I don't know if that signs triggers if you are revving pipes up, or if you got your stereo cranked or what."

Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby said the signs refer to loud music, loud engines, and loud operations of vehicles, as stated in the city's loud noise ordinance. It certainly includes motorcycle-related visitors.

Crosby said the signs are visual reminders for guests and the city's way of seeking compliance. He added they are not looking for violators; they just want people to be aware that the law is in place.

But Grooms said it's offensive to him.

"How can you have a boulevard with no noise?" he said. "I think it's a rude statement."

Crosby said there is a reasonable standard of what's loud and too loud. Officers certainly understand music will be louder if played on a motorcycle or golf cart, he added.

If an officer hears it, they will use discretion. For motorists, they should be prepared if an officer asks them to turn the music down.

Lisa Tenche, for one, is glad to see the city is enforcing the law. She said someone else's loud music could include profanity she doesn't want her young daughter and grandchild to hear.

Sam Davis, who is visiting from North Carolina, said he doesn't have a problem with noise and considers it a part of coming to the beach.

Crosby said the signs have nothing to do with the upcoming bike rally.

According to Mark Kruea, spokesperson for the city of Myrtle Beach, the city did receive complaints about excessive noise during the Easter and spring break period.

Crosby said city leaders want to be proactive about the issue, noting that Ocean Boulevard is a hotel district and people should be mindful of those who are sleeping and getting rest. In that case, loud music is considered a disturbance.

"We want be people to come here, have fun, be safe and obey the law," Crosby said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.