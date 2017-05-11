Darlington authorities seek suspects who broke into payment kiosk

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are seeking these two suspects for breaking into a payment kiosk in Darlington County. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Investigators are looking for the two suspects who vandalized and broke into a payment kiosk at Pee Dee Electric Co-op.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident on East McIver Road happened in the early-morning hours of May 5.

Images from the surveillance camera were pulled to help law enforcement in their investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.