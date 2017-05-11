Police: Man, 35, sent inappropriate photos to Ocean Bay Elementary students

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police were called to Ocean Bay Elementary School this week after it was discovered female students had received inappropriate photos from a 35-year-old man who’d befriended them on social media and claimed to be 13.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, police went to the school, located at 950 International Drive, on Tuesday after a woman received a tip that one student had an inappropriate picture on her phone.

That student told a parent that one of her fellow classmates was involved as well, leading police to speak to parents of both of the girls, the report stated.

One of the girls had reportedly been talking with the man on the social media apps Snapchat, Instagram and Musically. The two had been messaging since roughly April 16, according to the incident report.

The girl reportedly told her classmate to add the man on her social media apps as well, which she did approximately a week earlier.

Then, the man allegedly messaged the second student inappropriate pictures and a video of his private parts, the report stated.

The first student advised police the man told her he was 13 years old when they first made contact. He also reportedly sent her a picture of his private area as well.

After talking with the man, he told the initial girl he was actually 35 years old and from England, the report stated.

Both girls said the man never made any attempts to ask where they live or if they ever wanted to meet.

Eventually, the man’s social media page was viewed. It was discovered he was friends with multiple female students at the school, according to the incident report.

School officials were advised to put out a bulletin about the dangers of talking to strangers over the internet.

The case was placed inactive unless further leads arose, the report stated.

