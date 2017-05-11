FIRST ALERT: Unsettled Saturday on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Unsettled weather will bring the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms across the region on Saturday.

A cold front will slowly drop through the region on Saturday, while at the same time, an area of low pressure moves through. The combination of these features will result in periods of scattered showers and a few storms will be likely from time to time through the day. No severe weather is expected, but some brief heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms will be likely. Rainfall totals will not be overly heavy with most areas likely picking up around a half an inch of rain.

The cold front pushes well off shore Saturday night ushering in much drier weather for Sunday. Sunny skies and low humidity will make for a pleasant Mother's Day with afternoon temperatures in the 70s to near 80.